Rain today & Tuesday with snowflakes possible by Wednesday

Overnight the cold front will sweep through the Valley shifting the wind to the northwest and cooling things down quickly. High temperatures on Tuesday will be early in the day with temperatures into the mid-50s but that won’t be long lasting. By midday we will see temperatures back near 40-degrees with northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph. It will be a cold soaking rain for much of the Valley on Tuesday, but there could be a few snowflakes that mix in as well for areas of Middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama. At this time, there does not look to be any accumulation as ground temperatures are still quite warm. If anyone does see accumulation it will likely be in Middle Tennessee. The cold air will continue to filter in overnight into Wednesday with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s by Wednesday morning.