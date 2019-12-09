New charges for man accused of hitting his parents with a car in Athens

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - We’re learning more about new charges filed against Sean Travis, the man accused of hitting his parents with a car earlier this year in Athens.
Newly filed court documents show Travis' charges have been upgraded to attempted murder.
There’s also new charges of domestic violence, criminal mischief and assaulting a police officer.
We’re reaching out to police to get more information on those new charges.
Travis’ father is Athens City Councilman Frank Travis.
He’s returned to the job and thanked the community for it’s support a few weeks ago.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.