Donation fund set up for slain officer’s family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There is a way to help the family of fallen STAC agent Billy Clardy III.
A donation account has been set up for the Clardy family at Redstone Federal Credit Union. You can donate at any brach under the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund.
The account can be active for up to six months. Once the account is closed, the check will be signed over to Ashlee Clardy for any expenses that she incurs due to this tragedy.
Clardy is survived by a wife, five children and grandchildren.
Clardy, a decorated officer with the Huntsville Police Department, was shot and killed during a drug investigation on Dec. 6. The suspect is in jail on a capital murder charge.
