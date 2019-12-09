Madison County judges sentences two men in robbery, assault case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Torolla Walker Jr. and Jaymes Crum walked into Madison County Judge D. Alan Mann’s courtroom as county inmates, and walked out as state prisoners.
Mann sentenced them to a split sentence of three years in prison (minus jail time) and three years of probation. If the probation is violated, they would serve up to 17 years in prison.
Both had already plead guilty to first degree robbery and first degree assault of Jerry Chesser Sr. and his care taker.
In October 2017, Crum and Walker broke into Chesser’s home on Pulaski Pike.
They beat him and a caretaker before taking valuables.
Son Jerry Chesser Jr. described the scene to Judge Alan Mann.
"My father was beaten and drug around to the gun safe and they were telling him if he didn’t open the safe, telling him if he didn’t open the safe poured lighter fluid on his head and started flicking the match, saying are you ready to die today?' Chesser said.
"It wasn't just a simple robbery, it was torture and cruelty. I don't know any other way to explain it."
The defense argued Crum and Walker were young and seeking drug money.
County Prosecutor Tim Gann said he was looking for a straight sentence, putting the the two men behind bars for longer.
“They have 20 years hanging over their head. If they can fly straight for 3, then hopefully the system has worked and they will live productive lives.”
The Jerry Chesser Jr. said the sentence is not enough.
“I’ve got two young children, six children total, we’re both concerned about safety, if they can do that, and plan out something, how do we know we’re not next?” he said.
Walker’s attorney Chad Morgan said Walker has seen the error of his ways and called the sentencing fair and just.
Representation for Crum has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Family member Breanna Scoggins is also set to be sentenced for helping Crum and Walker break in. Her sentencing date is yet to be announced.
