Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A college president and supervisors in a northeast Mississippi county want changes to a law that revised how trustees are appointed for community colleges. The Daily Corinthian reports that Alcorn County supervisors are unhappy with a law passed by the 2019 Legislature that attempted to remove county school superintendents from community college boards of trustees. Attorney General Jim Hood's office in a June opinion advised that the law was defective and that no changes were required. The law could be interpreted to say that community colleges with two trustees per county must reduce them to one.