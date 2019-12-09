Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, Derrick Henry ran for two scores and the Tennessee Titans won their fourth straight game by beating the Oakland Raiders 42-21. The Titans bounced back from a deflected interception on the opening drive to score TDs on five of their next seven possessions to improve to 6-1 with Tannehill as the starting quarterback. The win moved them into a tie for first place in the AFC South with Houston. The teams are set to meet twice in the final three weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Mike Norvell is Florida State’s new coach. He takes over a program that has struggled after he led Memphis to one of its most successful seasons. Norvell replaces Willie Taggart, who was fired last month after going 9-12 as head coach. The Seminoles, who won the 2013 national title, finished the season becoming bowl eligible at 6-6 under interim coach Odell Haggins.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has named Ryan Silverfield as the Tigers' interim football coach. Athletic director Laird Veatch will oversee the search to replace Mike Norvell after he was introduced as Florida State's new coach on Sunday. Silverfield is a candidate to replace his former boss after being Norvell's deputy head coach and co-offensive coordinator in Memphis' best season. Silverfield might lead the 15th-ranked Tigers in the Cotton Bowl but that decision has not been finalized. The Tigers hope Norvell can help out depending on his duties with Florida State.
UNDATED (AP) — Memphis is going to the Cotton Bowl to represent the Group of Five teams and its coach is going to a Power Five school. The 12-1 Tigers will play in their first New Year's Six bowl game against Penn State from the Big Ten on Dec. 28th in Arlington, Texas. Memphis was the highest-ranked Group of Five team in the final College Football Playoff rankings at Number 17 on Sunday. The Tigers won the American Athletic Conference championship game before coach Mike Norvell was introduced as Florida State's coach. Penn State is going to its 50th bowl overall.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lashann Higgs and Sugg Sutton scored 19 points apiece and Texas handed No. 17 Tennessee its first loss of the season 66-60 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Higgs' basket with 8:56 to play started an 8-0 run capped by a pair of Sutton buckets that had the Longhorns on top for good at 58-53. Neither team shot well down the stretch. After Sutton's basket at the 6:13 mark the Longhorns were 1 of 6 and Texas made just 2 of 12 in the last eight minutes. Rennia Davis had 15 points for the Lady Vols and Jazmine Massengill added 10.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Jazmine Jones scored 21 points to help No. 2 Louisville rout Northern Kentucky 85-57. The Cardinals had to to rally several times just to lead the determined Norse 37-35 at halftime. Jones' quick layup started the surge before she added a 3-pointer, two free throws and another layup for a 20-point lead that included a pair of Elizabeth Balogun layups and a 3 by Dana Evans. Louisville also turned its defense up a notch and eventually outscored NKU 31-9 while holding the Norse to 27% shooting in the quarter to bounce back from last week's loss at Ohio State.