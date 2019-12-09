67.5 grams of meth seized in Morgan County trafficking bust, deputies say

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A probation revocation response turned into a drug trafficking bust in Danville Sunday.
Morgan County deputies say they were serving a probation revocation warrant on Jason Patrick Henderson. They said they saw drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and items consistent with methamphetamine sales.
Deputies contacted the sheriff’s office drug task force. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant and execute a search of the residence.
They say they found 67.5 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun and other paraphernalia items.
Jason Patrick Henderson, 45, and Andrea Dawn Adcock, 37, were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine. They were booked into the Morgan County jail with bonds set at $10,000 each.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.