Empty Table Fund campaign way short of goal

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - With Christmas just a little over two weeks away, one organization in the Shoals is short of its goal this holiday season!
The Empty Table Fund is in critical need of donations right now. The fund helps the Salvation Army meet the needs of those in the Shoals.
This year’s goal is $38,000, but they’ve only raised about $5,000, according to the Times Daily.
The campaign is going on through the end of the year.
If you want to help or learn more click here to read it at the Times Daily.
