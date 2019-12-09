As community mourns loss of officer, suspect’s criminal case moves forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three numbers. Number we learn when we’re little kids.
The numbers that we're told save lives.
“Even the bad guys call 9-1-1. We have one of the safest city’s, not just in Alabama, but in the United States of America and that’s because we have a police force that trains officers like Clardy to go beyond the badge,” Huntsville City Council President Devyn Keith said.
Keith says this is just the beginning.
The start of reconstructing a city mourning the loss of a hero.
“Criminals who turn on police officers deserve the highest and harshest of punishments,” Keith explained.
Officer Billy Clardy’s alleged killer LaJeromeny Brown is facing a capital murder charge, the highest murder charge in Alabama.
It could be years before Brown sees a jury.
However, Keith says it’s important the community comes together to support the Clardy family through everything.
“It’s about the family. The family receiving closure is the most important thing. For us as elected officials and for us as a Huntsville community," Keith explained.
A community and family that stands behind the thin blue line.
