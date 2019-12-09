Cold front bringing possible snow Tuesday

A wind advisory is in effect for the Tennessee Valley through midnight tonight for winds gusting over 30 mph at times. Rain showers will pick up in intensity and coverage later tonight with some isolated thunder possible. Lows will only fall into the low 50s. Tuesday looks to be a soggy and damp day with widespread rain showers.
A cold front will move though early and temperatures will fall quickly into the 30s. With the cold air arriving from the north, there is the possibility of seeing a rain and snow mix turn over to light snow showers late Tuesday evening. The ground temperatures are still quite warm and little to no accumulation or significant impacts are expected at this time. Most locations in the Tennessee Valley will only see cold rain showers with this system.
Rain and flurries will leave early Wednesday morning followed by a much colder afternoon with highs temperatures only in the low 40s. Things will stay cold for the rest of the week and more rain showers will be possible on Friday and Saturday.
