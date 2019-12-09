Artist creates Alabama’s latest fallen officer portrait for Billy Clardy

Billy had served the citizens of Alabama for nearly two decades, spending the last 14 years with the Huntsville Police Department. He was a highly decorated officer who received 19 commendations throughout his career for his outstanding police work. Billy worked his way up through patrol until becoming a community relations officer where he worked closely with those that lived in Huntsville. He later earned a spot on HPD’s first Anti-Crime Team before being requested to become a STAC Agent because due to his knowledge and experience in working drug operations. Prior to his time in law enforcement, Billy proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He leaves behind a wife and five children. Billy was 48-years old.