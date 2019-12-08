Work on Toyota Field progressing; 129 days until Trash Pandas spring opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re getting a good look at the new Toyota Field in Madison. This is the site where the Rocket City Trash Pandas will have their first-ever season opener 129 days from now.
Sunday, the Trash Pandas tweeted out photos of the progress taking place. That includes exterior work on the building facade. It’s now completed at the main entry. Work continues on the party deck, a place for groups of 75-90 to hang out and watch a game. The railings were installed in the Legacy seat section. The Trash Pandas say seats will be coming soon. Glass was installed at the ticket box office this week
