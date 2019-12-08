Unsettled weather returns this week, then much cooler

Moisture will continue to build with a southerly flow. Clouds will fill the sky today. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs in the upper 50s. A few isolated showers are possible late today, but chances are slim.
Unsettled weather is on the horizon for the beginning of this workweek. A cold front will spark showers Monday into Tuesday. The first half of the day Monday will be mostly dry, but an uptick in activity will take place as the front draws closer through the evening. Rain will pour through the day Tuesday, and eventually clear out Wednesday.
Very cold air will bring a temperature shift behind the cold front. Temperatures take a downward spiral Tuesday, and bitterly cold air settles in Wednesday. There will be a slow warm up through the rest of the week.
