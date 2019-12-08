Sensory Inclusive Santa: a photo op for kids with special needs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The photo with Santa is a fun holiday tradition for many, but for some, the event can pose challenges, particularly for families with special needs children.
That’s why Madison Behavior Therapy is hosting a “Sensory Inclusive Santa" event, allowing children with sensory sensitivities to visit Santa in a calm, quiet environment.
The event is set for Saturday, December 14 in the Village of Providence Meeting House. While it is currently sold out, organizers say to check the registration site for cancellations and hopefully claim a reopened spot. You can visit that site here.
Also at the event, every child will receive a gift. To help make this happen, there are two fundraisers you can participate in.
Tonight, InnerSpace Brewing Company is hosting a cookie contest -- and you are the judge! From 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., come taste-test cookies and bring either a $5-$10 toy or a $10 donation.
Then, on Tuesday, The Casual Pint is hosting a Christmas movie trivia night from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Again, you are encouraged to bring either a $5-$10 dollar toy or a $5 donation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.