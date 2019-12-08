Scattered showers to start the week Monday

Cloud cover will continue to thicken this evening with isolated rain showers developing overnight into Monday morning’s commute, lows will stay warm in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The work week will start off warm but unsettled with gusty winds and rain chances increasing by Monday afternoon, a few isolated rumbles of thunder may be possible as well with highs staying in the middle 60s. Rain showers and isolated storms will become more widespread overnight Monday into Tuesday with soaking rain staying throughout the day as a cold front drops in from the north. Most locations will pick up a half inch to one inch of rain by Tuesday night.
Colder air will rush in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, a few flurries may be possible on Wednesday morning with little to no accumulation or impacts expected. Behind the front, cold temps in the 40s are expected for Wednesday and Thursday.
Next weekend also looks cool with highs staying in the 40s and chances for rain showers.
