Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

BC-TEEN ESCAPE-TENNESSEE
3rd of 4 teens who escaped Tennessee juvenile facility found
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a third teenager who escaped a juvenile detention center in Tennessee has been captured. Metro Nashville police said in a statement that 17-year-old Morris Marsh was arrested late Friday in an SUV driven by his brother. Police said 26-year-old Rashon Keesee led authorities on a 15 minute chase before both were arrested at a gas station. Marsh and three other teens broke out of the downtown facility in Nashville on Nov. 30. Marsh was being held at the juvenile facility on a murder charge. Two other teen escapees have been captured. A fourth teen has not been found.
HISTORIC PLACES
8 new Tennessee sites added to historic places register
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A bank, a farm, a police station and a fallout shelter are among eight Tennessee sites recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. The Tennessee Historical Commission said in a news release Thursday that the eight properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation. Named to the register were the Wooten Fallout Shelter and the Barksdale Mounted Police Station in Memphis; Hardwick Farms in Cleveland; the Charles L. Lawhon Cottage in Knoxville; the Bank of Loretto in Lawrence County; Presbyterian Church, U.S.A., in Lewisburg; Frierson Chapel in Coopertown; and the Jonesborough Historic District in Washington County.
REPORTER ARRESTED-IMMIGRATION
Reporter freed from immigration custody settles lawsuits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Spanish-language reporter who spent 15 months in immigration detention following his arrest during a protest has reached a legal settlement in a lawsuit against two governments in Memphis, Tennessee. The Commercial Appeal reports that the Shelby County government has paid Manuel Duran and his lawyers $10,000. The county government runs the jail where Duran was held before he was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in April 2018. Documents show the City of Memphis paid another $9,000. Memphis police officers were involved in Duran's arrest. The El Salvador native was released from ICE custody in July.
AP-US-TEEN-ESCAPE-TENNESSEE
Family members charged with helping teen inmate elude police
NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — Metro Nashville Police say family members and a friend of a Tennessee juvenile who broke out of a detention center have been charged with helping the 15-year-old elude authorities. Calvin Howse was captured by detectives late Tuesday after fleeing along with three other teens from Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center on Saturday. One other inmate was captured and two remain on the run. Howse's mother, cousin and a friend are accused of providing him with food, housing and internet access. They're charged with being accessories after the fact of escape and facilitation of escape.
COUNSELOR SLAYING
1 charged in fatal stabbing at Tennessee counseling business
MADISON, Tenn. (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of a Tennessee woman. Metro Nashville police say 31-year-old Brian D. Conley is charged with the “brutal murder” of Melissa Hamilton, who was found dead early Wednesday. Citing a police statement, news outlets report surveillance video shows Conley entering Crossroads Counseling late Tuesday, when a group counseling session Hamilton was working with ended. Police say Hamilton and Conley briefly interact before the center's lights were turned off and Conley left through a rear exit. Police say there's no indication that he was a client at the center, which provides domestic violence and alcohol and drug treatment counseling.
METH ON A BUS
Man found with pounds of meth after Texas-to-Tennessee trip
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A parolee found with a large quantity of methamphetamine after a bus ride from Texas to Tennessee has been convicted of drug and weapons charges. Prosecutors in Memphis, Tennessee, say 42-year-old Corey Young was convicted Wednesday of possession of meth with intent to sell and a weapons charge. Investigators say the Jonesboro, Arkansas, resident was wearing a red coat with gold glitter when organized crime officers boarded and searched a Megabus that had arrived at a Memphis bus station from Dallas in January. Young left behind a carry-on bag containing four bags with 10 pounds of meth inside.