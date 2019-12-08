Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a third teenager who escaped a juvenile detention center in Tennessee has been captured. Metro Nashville police said in a statement that 17-year-old Morris Marsh was arrested late Friday in an SUV driven by his brother. Police said 26-year-old Rashon Keesee led authorities on a 15 minute chase before both were arrested at a gas station. Marsh and three other teens broke out of the downtown facility in Nashville on Nov. 30. Marsh was being held at the juvenile facility on a murder charge. Two other teen escapees have been captured. A fourth teen has not been found.