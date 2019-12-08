Huntsville Police Department chaplain speaks about loss of officer

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -For the past 27 years, Lonnie Jones has served the community and worked as the chaplain for the Huntsville Police Department.
He said when fellow officers lose a brother in blue in the line of duty it is a difficult process for law enforcement.
“The first task is to accept the reality, the second task is to express and experience the emotions, the third task is to define and adjust to the new norm and the fourth task is to invest that energy into the future," said Jones.
For people who may not be able to work through the process, Jones said isolation is a common sign police officers will exhibit.
“So they won’t get out here and talk to the public and they won’t go to a support group. The guys who are religiously inclined might find some comfort in their home church, but mainly they will process this among themselves or do this on the on the street, they’ll do it in the gym and when they are working out," said Jones.
More importantly, Jones said the trauma of losing one of their brothers never goes away as they continue to protect and serve our communities.
“They understand that by putting on a badge and gun that they are in harm’s way. They don’t sign up for this that is a ridiculous concept, nobody volunteers to be killed but you offer your life in defense of line they can’t defend themselves and so they understand that they offer a sacrifice," said Jones.
