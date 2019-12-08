Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — 16th-ranked Memphis won the American Athletic Conference championship game, beating No. 21 Cincinnati 29-24 on Brady White’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson with 1:14 left. The victory is expected to give Memphis a berth in the Cotton Bowl. Memphis coach Mike Norvell is now set to become the new coach at Florida State. Two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Norvell will be introduced by the Seminoles on Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season high with 19 points off the bench, leading the Utah Jazz to a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Bonino, Dante Fabbro and Rocco Grimaldi each had a goal and an assist, and the Nashville Predators beat the New Jersey Devils 6-4. Yakov Trenin got his first NHL goal, and Daniel Carr and Filip Forsberg also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak. Mattias Ekholm had two assists and Pekka Rinne made 29 saves. Jesper Bratt, Travis Zajac, Kyle Palmieri and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, losers of five straight.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — EJ Montgomery scored a career-high 25 points, forward Keion Brooks added 15 off the bench and No. 8 Kentucky dominated Fairleigh Dickinson 83-52 for its 600th victory at Rupp Arena. The 6-foot-10 Montgomery made 12 of 16 from the field, including several dunks to surpass his previous scoring best of 16 on Nov. 29 against UAB. The Wildcats became the fastest school to reach 600 wins in an arena in NCAA history, doing so in 670 games.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Precious Achiuwa scored eight of his 14 points in the final 4 minutes to rally No. 15 Memphis past UAB 65-57. Memphis trailed 40-26 at halftime. The Tigers needed a 19-4 run over the final 8 minutes to overcome the Blazers. UAB didn't relinquish the lead until freshman Achiuwa's tip shot with 2:56 left put Memphis up 56-55. UAB’s own sensational freshman, Jalen Benjamin, scored 17 points, but the Blazers lost their third straight. Memphis cranked up the pressure in the second half, and UAB finally cracked in the final minutes.