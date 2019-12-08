Chattanooga steamrolls Tennessee Wesleyan 99-51

Ryan scored 18 for the Mocs (6-4), sinking 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Vila added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Reserve Trey Doomes made 5 of 6 shots, scoring 10 with four assists and four steals. Justin Brown had nine rebounds as the Mocs won the battle of the boards 46-19. Rod Johnson had five of Chattanooga’s season-high 29 assists.