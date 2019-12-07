UNA getting new master’s degree in social work

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of North Alabama’s board of trustees has approved a new master’s degree program in social work, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The online degree program will be implemented in the fall 2020 semester.
It is part of the College of Arts and Sciences, will be implemented in the fall 2020 semester.
Ross Alexander, vice president of academic affairs said there are currently 210 students in the university’s undergraduate program, so there is a justification and demand for a master’s level program.
He said they frequently lose alumni to other areas of the state.
