Suspect in Huntsville officer’s murder has extensive criminal history
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 7, 2019 at 4:44 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 5:15 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Dec. 6, 2019, STAC agent Billy Clardy III was fatally shot during a drug investigation in north Huntsville. The loss has been felt heavily by the Huntsville Police Department and well as surrounding agencies, municipal officials, and the citizens he served.

The man accused of killing Clardy is 41-year-old LaJeromeny Latez Brown. He was captured quickly after police say he pulled the trigger then ran away. He is now in the Madison County Jail on a capital murder charge.

Shortly after Friday’s murder, police said the suspect is known to law enforcement. A search reveals that’s true, esecpailly in in Tennessee where he’s from.

Brown has a long list of criminal charges there.

Chattanooga city officials say Brown is among the “worst of the worst” drug criminals.

Tennessee news stations say Brown was a major drug dealer for some time. He’s been charged with selling cocaine, heroin and meth.

Last year, Brown was charged with impersonating a Chattanooga police officer and robbery.

WAFF 48 could not find any records of criminal history in Alabama.

