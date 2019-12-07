Nice weekend, rain and cooler next week

There is some patchy fog to start the day, but overall a nice and cool beginning to the day. Temperatures are cool, mostly in the 40s, but will rise into the low 60s. Today will include a mix of sun and clouds, and some clouds will erode through the day.
Sunday will also be nice with temperatures in the upper 50s. Cloud will grow through the day and there could be an isolated shower late tomorrow
A cold front will bring changes next week. Showers and storms will spark at the beginning of the new workweek. The first part of the day Monday will be mostly dry and the bulk of the rain will move in from the northwest Monday night. The heaviest rain will occur through the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. Rain is expected through the day Tuesday, then cooler and drier air will filter in behind the cold front.
Highs will be in the 60s at the start of the workweek Monday, then will dip into the low 50s Tuesday, but the coolest air will settle in Wednesday with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures slowly climb through the rest of the week.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.