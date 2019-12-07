New leader starts at the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When it comes to our national defense, Redstone Arsenal plays a major role, particularly the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command Center.
On Friday, that organization got a new leader.
With his entire family there to support him, Gen. Daniel Karbler was not only promoted to a three-star general, but he also took command of the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command Center on Redstone Arsenal.
SMDC is a major piece of the puzzle when it comes to our national defense. This agency provides many capabilities to the warfighter and serves dual roles in space and missile defense.
This is something Karbler is ready to lead with the knowledge that many challenges face our nation, including our adversaries China and Russia as they continue to grow their capabilities.
Karbler is a 32-year career Army officer with a new challenge ahead. His priority is to really focus on the modernization of the SMDC with a clear approach.
Meanwhile, the outgoing commander of SMDC, Gen. James Dickinson, is taking on another very important role in space operations. He was selected and confirmed by the Senate to be the deputy commander of the U.S. Army Space Command where he will work from the temporary headquarters at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs.
