Huntsville police name fallen officer, murder suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have released more information about the fatal shooting of their officer.
Police identified their fallen officer as STAC officer Billy Clardy III. He killed while working a drug investigation in north Huntsville.
Police Chief Mark McMurray, Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison County Sheirff Kevin Turner and U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town spoke about Clardy’s dedication and service. The emotion in their voice was clear as they spoke of their fellow lawman and friend.
Police named the suspect as LaJeromeny Brown. He is charged with capital murder.
