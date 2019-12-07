Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 19 points, Malik Williams had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench, and No. 1 Louisville used a 17-4 second-half run to pull away from Pittsburgh for a 64-46 victory. After shooting 37% in their previous game against No. 4 Michigan, the Cardinals came out firing from long range. Every player had at least one 3-pointer as they went 9 of 17 from behind the arc and 13 for 26 overall in the first half. Nwora left the game briefly in the second half after injuring his left shoulder but returned to add a steal and breakaway dunk during the Cardinals' big run.
UNDATED (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Mississippi is working to hire FAU's Lane Kiffin as its next head football coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing and Kiffin still hasa game to coach. Florida Atlantic faces UAB in the Conference USA championship game at home Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida. The Owls are looking for their second C-USA title in three years under the 44-year-old Kiffin. Ole Miss fired coach Matt Luke on Sunday. Mississippi would be Kiffin's fifth head coaching job, fourth in college, during a tumultuous career.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will be without starting cornerback Adoree' Jackson in their NFL game against the Oakland Raiders because of an injured foot. Another defensive back LeShaun Sims will miss his second straight game with an injured right ankle. The Titans also have ruled out wide receiver Adam Humphries with an injured ankle along with linebacker Daren Bates. The Titans did get wide receiver A.J. Brown back practicing fully after the rookie left a session after stretch a day earlier with a calf issue. The Titans are a game back of Houston in the AFC South with four to play.
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Devontae Lane had 17 points as Central Michigan won its seventh straight home game, beating UT Martin 84-75. Kevin McKay had 16 points for Central Michigan (7-2). Dallas Morgan added 14 points and six rebounds.