Fyffe dominates Reeltown to retain 2A title
The Fyffe Red Devils beat the Reeltown Rebels in the 2A title game. (Source: WAFF)
By Jonathan Grass | December 6, 2019 at 6:08 PM CST - Updated December 6 at 6:11 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils took on the Reeltown Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium to hang on to their 2A title. And they did.

The Devils’ Zach Pyron scored first with a 38-yard rush within minutes of kickoff. Another Devil touchdown wasn’t far behind.

After another score from both teams, the first quarter ended 28-7 in Fyffe’s favor.

That lead only increased in the second half with the Red Devils entering halftime at 42-7.

No points were scored in the third quarter, but the Red Devils widened their lead further in the fourth.

They keep their 2A title with a 56-7 victory.

