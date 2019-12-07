Fyffe dominates Reeltown to retain 2A title

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Fyffe Red Devils took on the Reeltown Rebels at Jordan-Hare Stadium to hang on to their 2A title. And they did.
The Devils’ Zach Pyron scored first with a 38-yard rush within minutes of kickoff. Another Devil touchdown wasn’t far behind.
After another score from both teams, the first quarter ended 28-7 in Fyffe’s favor.
That lead only increased in the second half with the Red Devils entering halftime at 42-7.
No points were scored in the third quarter, but the Red Devils widened their lead further in the fourth.
They keep their 2A title with a 56-7 victory.
