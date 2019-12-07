Cool overnight with isolated rain chances Sunday

Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight tonight with low temperatures staying mild in the middle 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy at times. Highs will make it into the upper 50s with isolated showers possible throughout the afternoon and evening. The work week will start off unsettled and rain chances increase by Monday afternoon. A few isolated rumbles of thunder may be possible as well with highs staying in the middle 60s. Rain showers and isolated storms will become more widespread overnight Monday into Tuesday with soaking rain staying throughout the day as a cold front drops in from the north. Most locations will pick up a half inch of rain by Tuesday night.