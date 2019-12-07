Athens woman helps decorate White House for Christmas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - An Athens woman recently had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to help beautify the White House.
Jennifer Smith joined dozens of other volunteers last week to decorate the White House for Christmas. She also attended a volunteer reception that featured an appearance by first lady Melania Trump.
Smith said she learned about the volunteer opportunity while attending a flower arranging workshop in Nashville. She decided to apply and was later notified by the White House Visitors Center that she had been selected.
Smith worked in the grand foyer. She said it was a relaxed atmosphere and the Secret Service personnel interacted with the volunteers while staying ready to act if required.
She said one of the hardest things for her was that the volunteers didn’t have access to their phones.
Smith got to see the first lady at the volunteer reception, which was hosted to thank everyone who had volunteered at the White House throughout the year. She said Trump thanked them for their efforts then was on Marine One en route to the NATO meeting in London about 30 minutes later.
“It was neat to be that close to our royalty,” said Smith.
