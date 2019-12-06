Shooting for success: Using technology for better basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Remember those days in school when you asked, “When I am ever going to use this math in real life?” A north Alabama businessman can answer that question with certainty. NOAH CEO John Carter is shooting to new heights by combining numbers and cutting edge technology.
The champion of the NBA and college basketball have something in common. The Toronto Raptors and the Virginia Cavaliers both use NOAH.
“What NOAH does is we help basketball teams shoot the basketball better. We help players shoot the ball better.”
Elkmont’s John Carter has flown millions of miles during the past 15 years, showing teams how his NOAH system can help them make more shots and win more games.
Current University of Alabama in Huntsville player Dalton Barkley is a believer. He tries to use it every time he practices.
“To me, the biggest thing is having that live feedback. Literally, right after you shoot it. They have an app, on your phone. You can pull it up on your laptop and see it on the website and you can see your workout as you’re doing it, live as you’re shooting.”
Carter adds, “We can tell you the entry angle, the trajectory as it’s coming into the rim, we can also tell you the ball position on the rim, we can tell you it went 8.7 inches deep and 1.7 inches to the right.”
Why can’t players just focus on the rim? What do numbers have to do with shooting a basketball?
Josh Yost, NOAH’s Engineering Manager explains it like this. “All of our software is math based. So, we track the arc at the hoop, and map it back. And use different sensors, here we use the connect sensor, different depth sensors to map out the trajectory”
Players tell us, when they track things like arc and entry point, they discover tendencies. Carter says, once they know their tendencies, they can make any needed corrections.
“It will say 38, 39, and a player can listen to that feedback, and build the muscle memory to shoot the correct arc which is 45 degrees.”
Yost is a former UAH player. He says, he’s probably a better shooter now that he was in college! “It’s amazing to me how much less effort it takes to get the ball there and how much more consistently I can shoot it.”
For around $2500 per hoop, and a $100 monthly fee, teams can get a sensor installed above the goal, hardware that will track every shot and an audio system will announce where the ball entered the basket.
So far, NOAH has tracked 230 million shots! This north Alabama company is also offering 3-D software and even facial recognition for NBA teams!
Carter says the facial technology is fascinating. “If Fred VanVleet walks into a practice tomorrow at the Raptors, and starts getting up shots. And, even if he’s working out with two other players, we’re gonna automatically tag that data to the correct player using facial recognition.”
Now, with 25 patents for its technology, that’s being used by 2000 high school teams, 200 colleges and half the NBA, you could say NOAH is having a whale of a time turning contenders into champions!
From its office in Limestone County, NOAH is also streaming real time data for the PAC-12 during the conference’s games this season. The goal is to expand that service to include other major conferences like the SEC and ACC.
