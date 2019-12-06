Shahid, NDSU host ETSU

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Shahid, Tyson Ward and Sam Griesel have collectively accounted for 48 percent of North Dakota State's scoring this season. For East Tennessee State, Hodges, Tray Boyd III, Jeromy Rodriguez, Lucas N'Guessan and Isaiah Tisdale have combined to account for 69 percent of all East Tennessee State scoring.BRILLIANT BO: Hodges has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He's also converted 63.9 percent of his foul shots this season.