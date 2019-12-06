Search to get underway Saturday for missing Walker Co. man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Walker County Sheriff investigators are continuing to look for a 26-year-old man. Hayden Mayberry has been missing since November 19th.
“I’m worried to death. I don’t know what to do,” Jensen Lefan said.
Lefan is the mother of Mayberry’s one year old son. Mayberry disappeared from the Boldo community north of Jasper. Lefan said Mayberry would not go a day without calling or seeing his son. “I don’t know what to do. This is not like him at all,” Lefan said.
The Walker County Sheriff’s office launched an investigation on November 26th. They executed search warrants at the the house where Mayberry lived and interviewed those living there.
“I’m scared over what we could find, but I’m ready to find something. Somebody knows something,” Lefan said.
Investigators believe foul play could be involved. They are aware some people have tried to get money out of the missing man’s family.
“There are some sorry people out there. They troll the internet. They see things like this and they target people who become victims,” Carl Carpenter, Walker Co. Sheriff Investigator said.
“He is a fine person he never met a stranger. He talked to them like he knew them his whole life,” Lefan said.
Investigators do not believe Mayberry has been kidnapped.
The Walker County Sheriff’s office is committed to finding Mayberry. a search will start with a meeting at the Sheriff’s office at 9 a.m. Saturday and then head to the woods behind Mayberry’s home. Volunteers are asked to bring clothes and shoes for rain.
