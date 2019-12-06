Rain to wrap up the workweek

Rain has returned back into the forecast to wrap up the workweek. A few showers, mostly light, will make for a soggy morning commute for some. The bulk of the rainfall moves into northwest Alabama in the late morning. The highest rain coverage will be around noon. By school pick up, the rain will have cleared out for many. A few showers will linger into the evening, but conditions will be much drier as the night rolls along. Highs will be in the low 50s.
The weekend is mostly quiet and mostly cloudy. Highs this weekend will peak into the upper 50s and lows will fall into the low to mid 40s.
Showers spark once again to begin the new work week. A hefty shot for showers are anticipated Monday and Tuesday with a cold front. After the cold front passes, there will be a sharp temperature drop. Highs go from the lower 60s Monday, to the low 50s Tuesday, and in the 50s for most of the rest of the week. Overnight lows will also be near freezing most of next week.
