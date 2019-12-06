Rain to wrap up the workweek

Rain has returned back into the forecast to wrap up the workweek. A few showers, mostly light, will make for a soggy morning commute for some. The bulk of the rainfall moves into northwest Alabama in the late morning. The highest rain coverage will be around noon. By school pick up, the rain will have cleared out for many. A few showers will linger into the evening, but conditions will be much drier as the night rolls along. Highs will be in the low 50s.