Priceville Jr. High students fill carts for children in need

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -The 25th is getting closer and closer, but not every child will have a gift to open on Christmas.
Priceville Junior High School students have been raising money to buy gifts for children in need. Friday at Walmart in Decatur, they filled their carts with nearly $800 worth of presents.
“I think they really had fun with this. You could just see the care that was taking place they really wanted to get everything on that list,” Eric Eaton, Priceville Junior High School teacher said.
Eaton says not only is it about giving back, but the students learned some real life skills.
“That’s what this times about; it’s about joy and budgeting and so they’re kind of getting a feel for that as well,” she said.
And one of the groups got an unexpected surprise.
“While we were shopping this lady asked us what we were doing and she was very kind and she gave us twenty extra dollars to give to the kid . I didn’t expect it to happen,” Melina Hollinghead, eighth grade student said.
After checking out the students heading to the Department of Human Resources in Decatur to donate the presents.
