Metal detectors to be used at Decatur vs. Austin basketball game

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Those going to Friday night’s basketball game between Decatur and Austin High can expect to go through a metal detector when entering.
Four detectors will be at the game at Austin High School as part of a pilot program.
Decatur City Schools officials tell our partners at the Decatur Daily the use of the metal detector isn’t because of any specific action or threat. They say they’ve been considering the program for some time now.
They’re also requesting attendees using clear bags or purses.
We’re also told metal detectors will be used when Austin plays at Decatur in January.
