Madison County law enforcement using Ring to combat porch pirates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville and Madison police along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office want to use your security cameras to fight crime.
They’ll do so using the Neighbors App by Ring, which allows you to upload security camera footage of criminal or suspicious activity. That video is sent to Ring and then shared with the appropriate law enforcement agency.
Authorities say it’s already helped them make arrests.
“You can order just about anything that you want for the holiday season, and what happens is when those packages get delivered, your front porch becomes a storefront and it makes it very susceptible for theft," said Madison Police Chief David Jernigan.
