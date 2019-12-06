Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

NAVAJO HOUSING CEO-NUDE PHOTOS
Ex-Navajo housing CEO: Nude photos part of revenge plot
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Former Navajo Housing Authority CEO says he deleted nude photos of him and his wife on a company cell phone, but his predecessor restored them out of anger. Craig Dougall told the Gallup Independent this week he made a mistake in using the company phone to share intimate correspondence with his wife of 20 years. But Dougall said he didn’t deliberately return the phone with the photos to be seen by the staff.
AP-AZ-FOREST PIONEER RETIRES
Forest restoration pioneer retiring from Arizona university
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Northern Arizona University says a top forest restoration pioneer is retiring. The university says Wally Covington will retire in January after 45 years there as a professor of forestry and executive director of the Ecological Restoration Institute. The university says Covington's contributions have had a big impact on current forest management and policy in the U.S., including the use of controlled burns and reforestation to keep forests healthy. When wildfires across the West grew in size and intensity, he became a vocal advocate for stepping up forest restoration. Northern Arizona University President Rita Cheng calls Covington among the school's “most distinguished researchers.”
GRAND CANYON-BATS
Grand Canyon on lookout for fungus that can kill bats
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon National Park is increasing surveillance for a fungal disease that spreads rapidly among bats and can kill them. Park officials say they haven't found any bats infected with white-nose syndrome in the years they've been sampling bats and bat droppings. But they say there's a chance the fungus has arrived at the park after test results on a fringed bat earlier this year came up as inconclusive. Bats that hibernate over the winter are more susceptible to white-nose syndrome. About a dozen of the 22 bat species at the Grand Canyon hibernate.
KIDNAPPING ARREST
Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Cochise County
PALOMINAS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Cochise County say a man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend last month. County Sheriff’s officials say 48-year-old David Winklepleck is jailed on suspicion of kidnapping the 41-year-old woman in Palominas on Nov. 30. Winklepleck allegedly tied the woman to her bed with a belt and other clothing items, gagged her with tape across her mouth and stole her vehicle, debit card and cellphone. The woman broke free and got help from a neighbor.
PRISON LOCKS-WHISTLEBLOWER
Arizona prison guard union says cell door locks still broken
PHOENIX (AP) — Members of Arizona's corrections officers union and a whistleblower who came forward this week say door locks are still broken at a major prison west of Phoenix and the Corrections Department is allowing records showing they are being fixed to be falsified. A union official spoke Thursday and called for the ouster of high-level administrators who he says are allowing what he calls a coverup to continue. Gov. Doug Ducey said the locks are being fixed and he believes what he's hearing from his new prison director.
DPS DIRECTOR-PULLED OVER
Ducey defends state police boss who avoided speeding ticket
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is defending his state police chief who got out of a speeding ticket after showing his Department of Public Safety identification. Ducey said Thursday that Col. Frank Milstead is “one of the good guys," and “even good guys make mistakes.” Milstead said on Twitter on Wednesday that the incident in October was regrettable. A report by AZFamily.com found that Milstead was driving 90 mph and weaving through traffic without using his turn signals. He was let off with a warning after showing the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office deputy his department ID.
UTILITY COMPANY-REFUNDS
Arizona utility CEO accepts invite to meet with regulators
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Public Service Company CEO has accepted an invitation to attend an Arizona Corporation Commission open meeting to address questions on its faulty online rate comparison tool after it wrongly encouraging customers to switch to more expensive plans. The Arizona Capitol Times reported Wednesday that the company CEO is expected to attend Dec. 10 and 11 accompanied by staff members on behalf of APS and its parent company Pinnacle West. Commissioners say it took months for APS to acknowledge that about 12,000 customers were not on the cheapest rate plans because of misinformation since February. Company officials say they have announced plans to refund affected customers after discovering the tool's inaccuracies Nov. 15.
BODY IN BURNING CAR-HOMICIDE
Report: Homicide victim's body was put in car before fire
GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man whose remains were found in the trunk of a burning car in northwestern New Mexico had been killed beforehand. The Gallup Independent reports the state Office of the Medical Investigator's autopsy report cited evidence that indicated the remains of 51-year-old Nastacio Keith Travis of Zuni had begun decomposing before being burned. The car was found north of Church Rock on July 15. Church Rock is 8 miles (13 kilometers) east of Gallup. The report said the fire consumed much of Travis' remains and that it appeared his body was placed in the trunk of the car then set on fire in an attempt to conceal evidence.