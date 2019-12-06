Ider woman killed in rollover wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash late Thursday claimed the life of an Ider woman.
Alabama State Troopers say Shelly L. Terrell Burns, 32, was killed when the 1998 Mitsubishi she was driving left Alabama 40 at the 2 mile marker 3 miles east of Scottsboro. Troopers say she struck a ditch and overturned.
It happened at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Burns was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say she was not wearing a seat belt.
