Huntsville fire marshal investigating 8th fire in Cavalry Street arson case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cavalry Street neighborhood is seeing a string of fires, and Huntsville law enforcement is pursuing it as a criminal case.
Huntsville Fire Marshal Dan Wilkerson said Wednesday night a car fire near Cavalry Street marks the 8th fire in the area over the last six weeks.
The fires include a combined six blazes at two abandoned homes on Cavalry Street and a dumpster fire.
He said the office is investigating all eight fires as connected, but the motive of the arsonist or arsonists remains unclear.
Wilkerson said fires are from outside the targets, meaning the arsonist did not have access to inside the houses.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is across the streets from the houses, and Pastor Gregory Smith called the fires “disturbing.”
“My concern is, now with these fires that we’re being made aware, because you have a number of children and you have a number of elderly in the community, someone setting a fire could be completely unaware of a child in the backyard,” he said.
He said the neighborhood watches out for each other, and crime issues are rare.
Wilkerson wants to keep it that way.
"We've been fortunate that we've been contacted early enough that we've been able to limit the damage of the fire and we was able to collect evidence."
Evidence being pursued criminally by Huntsville Police, and they’re looking for your help.
