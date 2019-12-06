Genesco: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Genesco Inc. (GCO) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18.9 million.
On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.33 per share.
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories posted revenue of $537.3 million in the period.
Genesco expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.10 to $4.40 per share.
Genesco shares have fallen 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 16% in the last 12 months.
