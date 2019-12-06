Christmas spirit fills a recovering downtown Moulton

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - On April 22, flames filled downtown Moulton, destroying buildings and leaving behind charred remains. Nearly eight months later, a lot has changed.
Now, the historic downtown square has transformed from burned buildings to Christmas cheer.
Everyone from the county commission, chamber, sheriff’s office, police department and local schools came together Thursday to share the holiday spirit with a part of the county that couldn’t be more deserving of a happy ending to a rough year.
In April ,numerous businesses were destroyed, and the road the recovery has been long. On Thursday, hundreds came together for the activity on the square.
One hundred trees decorated Main Street. Each was sponsored by local organizations.
Weeks of planning payed off, and many call it a job well done for bringing so many back to the square.
It’s all about breathing new life and new energy back to this area.
It took about five weeks to get all of it together, and the volunteers and organizers say they are excited to do all over a again next year.
