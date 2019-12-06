Athens firefighters to be honored for water rescue

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Athens firefighters are being honored for their effort to save a girl from a raging creek this spring.
Dewalt Durisseau, Chad Green and Colton Hill all found out that they’re receiving a commendation from the National Sons of the American Revolution.
The men responded to an emergency call on April 14th about a girl being swept away by rapid waters. They formed a a human chain and waded 6 feet into the creek and reach the girl. She was pulled out, unharmed.
You can learn more about the firefighters and the honor they’re receiving in Friday’s edition of the Athens News Courier.
