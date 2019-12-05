Nice today, rain returns to wrap up the workweek

Today will remain nice with slightly above average temperatures. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon. The night will remain quiet, but clouds will build as rain moves southeastward, toward the Tennessee Valley.
Rain returns to close out the workweek. Rain will track in from west to east, and western portions of the Tennessee Valley could see rain as early as dawn tomorrow. Showers will continue to roll in through the morning and into the afternoon. By Friday evening, most of the rain will be in far eastern areas. Conditions will clear out before midnight. Highs for Friday will dip into the lower 50s.
This weekend will be dry and calm, but rain returns for the beginning of the new workweek with heavy rain Monday into Tuesday. The rain will be the heaviest overnight into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will take a dive Tuesday and for the rest of the week with very cold mornings, and cool afternoons.
