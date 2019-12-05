NCMEC tip leads to child porn arrest in Huntsville

NCMEC tip leads to child porn arrest in Huntsville
Kevin Shawn Lafluer (Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | December 5, 2019 at 1:09 PM CST - Updated December 5 at 1:09 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have arrested a man on child porn charges.

Kevin Shawn Lafluer, 60, was arrested Wednesday on charges of possession of child pornography. He is in the Madison County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Police say they got a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children in regards to pornographic images of nude children being downloaded to Lafluer’s computer.

He was arrested following an investigation and interview.

