More aerospace technology jobs and opportunities coming to north Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For more than a century, Carpenter Technology has been trying to pave the way for manufacturing.
Now, they’ve opened an additional facility here in north Alabama.
The new Emerging Technology Center in Limestone County will help the company produce high-end specialty alloy products, primarily for the aerospace and energy markets.
“This is what’s needed to really develop the additive manufacturing technology to the next level. IN a lot of areas around the country, there’s individual components of what we built in this facility, but with anything to really truly tie it together we need to have everything under one roof,” Carpenter General Manager Ben Ferrar said.
Ferrar says the technology, now in one building, will help the company achieve even more.
Additive manufacturing is a type of 3-D printing that’s still developing in the manufacturing field.
This is used mainly in the aerospace technology scope, however, there’s several other benefits as well.
“In medical, you can make more structures that allow bone to grow into the parts more easily so you can really start to improve the life of patients because they’re not having to have replacements. You can also make custom implants, where you wouldn’t have been able to do that before," Ferrar said.
Over the next six years, Carpenter is expecting to bring about 60 new jobs into the area.
