Mars Hill falls in 1A state title game

AUBURN, Ala. (WAFF) - Two teams entered Jordan-Hare Stadium undefeated. Only one left that way.
It was Panthers vs. Panthers as Mars Hill worked hard to retain their 1A title from last year. They started strong but ultimately fell to Lanett in the second half.
Mars Hill scored the first touchdown with a run up the middle after a successful 2-point conversion, giving them a 8-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.
Lanett tried to catch up with a touchdown and extra point but still trailed 8-7.
Mars Hill widened that gap quickly with another first-quarter touchdown on a run play and successful 2-point conversion, leading Lanett 16-8.
After another by Lanett, the first quarter ended with Mars Hill still in the lead 16-13.
The Lanett Panthers started the second quarter by taking the ball from Mars Hill. A successful extra point put them ahead 20-16.
The Mars Hill Panthers took it back with a run up the middle. After forcing the game’s first punt, they ended the first half with a 22-20 lead.
Lanett reclaimed the lead early with two touchdowns, keeping the score at 34-22 for the rest of the quarter.
Both teams scored early in the fourth quarter. Lanett wept it that way and ultimately ran out the clock for a final score of 41-30.
