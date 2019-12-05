Man accused of helping Jackson County inmate escape

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County deputies are still searching for an inmate who they say escaped from work release Wednesday.
Deputies now say another man may have helped Jericho Tidwell escape.
Deputies say they discovered that Richard Hill had talked with Tidwell on the phone before he escaped.
Because of that, deputies went to his Scottsboro house to talk to him Thursday morning. While they were talking to him, deputies say Tidwell ran out the back door and got away.
Deputies say they also found synthetic drugs in Hill’s home.
Hill faces charges for hindering apprehension of an escaped inmate and drug possession.
Meantime, authorities continue their search for Tidwell. He was last seen wearing an orange and white jumpsuit.
If you see him call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
