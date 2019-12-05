Madison police officer injury suspect was released from prison early

MADISON, AL (WAFF) - State and court records show the man accused of injuring a Madison police officer was released from prison early.
The Madison Police Department spokesman Maj. John Stringer said 34-year-old Nicholas Demetra Pappas of Huntsville was on a stolen motorcycle, resisted arrest and caused non-life threatening injuries to a Madison Police Officer on Thanksgiving.
Pappas got away, and the officer was treated at Madison Hospital and released the same day.
Huntsville Police arrested Pappas on Dec. 3 on unrelated charges.
Court records show in March 2011, Pappas pleaded guilty to third-degree robbery in Madison County.
A judge sentenced him to 10 years in prison, but the Alabama Department of Pardons and Paroles told WAFF 48 News the Alabama Department of Corrections released Pappas in October 2019.
Pappas had 9 months and 25 days of jail credit. It’s unclear how much time that may have earned him off his sentence.
The Parole Board spokesman said Pappas did parole out in 2014, but was re-arrested in 2016 in Arkansas.
The Alabama Department of Corrections has not yet returned a request for comment on Pappas’ release.
The Madison County Jail is holding Pappas on the following charges:
- Receiving stolen property
- Possession of a controlled substance
- 2nd degree assault
- 3rd degree burglary
- 2nd degree theft of property
- Attempting to elude a police officer
- 2 counts of bail jumping
- Trafficking in stolen identities
