A life changed: how a man once addicted to drugs is now headed to Columbia University

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Matthew Norman’s life looks very different from how it did several years ago.
“I started using drugs about 12 in Boy Scouts of all places and started smoking pot and drinking.”
Norman says for him, pot and alcohol led to harder drugs…
"Started using pills that I could find in medicine cabinets, that kind of thing."
The addiction only continued to grow.
"Used for about 20 years… and eventually it just caught up with me, and I started using really hard drugs and couldn't maintain it all."
A divorce and a loss of a job convinced Norman he needed help. He enrolled in His Way, an addiction treatment center in Madison County, and was sober for a year. Shortly after the program’s graduation though, he suffered a relapse, which made him hit an ultimate low.
“When you get sober, and you try to do something, and then you fail miserably by relapsing, it takes you even further down.”
So, he enrolled again, and this time, all the Bible classes and volunteer work stuck.
"Being in class and being around people that were going somewhere in their life and people that were a part of something they believed in inspired me."
Norman worked so hard, he was recently accepted into Columbia University.
“You know, for 20 years, I haven’t done anything like that, and to go into that world and be expected to perform at that level can be a little intimidating, but I’ve learned that if I work hard and just do what I’m supposed to do on a daily basis that it usually works out.”
Before heading off, he’s working at His Way to help others, and to anyone else struggling with addiction, Norman has this message.
“You have to tell people what’s going on. Because if you keep it a secret, no one can help you. And you need help. I mean, we all have to have help, but especially if you’re on drugs, you have to have help. And it’s out there.”
While Norman did receive scholarships and federal grants, he still needs money for tuition. If you’d like to help him, you can donate here.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.