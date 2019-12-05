Lauderdale County scrambling to fill school jobs

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County school leaders have been hit with eight sudden vacancies in the past two weeks, and now they’re scrambling to find qualified replacements.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, four of those departures were approved at the November 20th school board meeting, then three more were approved two days later. An eight came in this week.
The board declined to comment on the rash of resignations. three are teachers at Lauderdale County High, one is a teacher at Brooks Elementary, another is a Lauderdale High custodian, two others are elementary school aides and the eight is a county-wide skilled maintenance worker.
You can find out more about the school’s plan to fill the positions, and why they say social media is a problem, in today’s edition of the Times Daily.
