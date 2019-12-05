Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

CHILD ABUSE CASE-SENTENCING DELAYED
Character witnesses skip Maricopa woman’s sentencing hearing
FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — A Maricopa woman who pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse had her sentencing hearing pushed back to Dec. 18 after character witnesses didn’t show up in court. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports 36-year-old Erin Darr was scheduled to be sentenced Monday at Pinal County Superior Court. Darr was arrested last December and initially charged with 10 counts of child abuse. Her trial was scheduled to begin Nov. 5, but court records show Darr pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse on Sept. 18.
TUCSON HOMICIDE-CONVICTION
Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in 2012 Tucson case
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been convicted in connection with a 2012 homicide in Tucson and will be sentenced early next year. Pima County prosecutors say Jose Javier Aleman-Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 3 after being found guilty of first-degree murder. Tucson police say the victim was found dead in his home in November 2012. They say the man had more than 30 lacerations to his head and neck.
BORDER CROSSING-LONG DELAYS
Asylum seekers jam US border crossings to evade Trump policy
PHOENIX (AP) — For months, asylum seekers have been prohibited from filing claims at U.S. border crossings under a much-criticized Trump administration policy. Now some are sprinting down vehicle lanes or renting cars to try to make it inside the U.S. Officials say the migrants’ efforts are causing traffic delays at Arizona crossings, with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials barricading car lanes for legal entries to the U.S. from Mexico. Drivers waited up to five hours over the Thanksgiving weekend.